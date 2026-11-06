Israel's Chief Rabbi, Rabbi Kalman Ber, expressed concern over the lack of dialogue between different segments of Israeli society and called for the establishment of permanent forums for meetings and discussions among rabbis, political leaders, intellectuals, and opinion leaders from all sectors.

In a speech delivered at a seminar on Jewish law, the rabbi emphasized that even when deep disagreements exist, direct dialogue between the opposing sides is important, even if it does not lead to practical agreements.

"I am not worried about the public discourse that exists today. I am worried that there is no dialogue at all," the rabbi said.

He clarified that holding such meetings should not be conditional on a commitment to reaching an agreed-upon resolution.

"Even if no conclusions are reached, the very act of talking is beneficial and helpful."

Alongside his call for unity and dialogue, the Chief Rabbi devoted part of his speech to the importance of Jewish law (Mishpat Ivri) and its place in Israel's public and legal systems.

Another issue raised in his speech was the authority of the state rabbinical courts to adjudicate monetary disputes.

The rabbi addressed the existing restrictions on such proceedings, including cases in which both parties agree to bring their dispute before a rabbinical court for a ruling.

He called for strengthening the role of Jewish law and allowing it to have a more significant place in public life.