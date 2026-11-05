Israel's 2026 tax changes could significantly affect Americans making Aliya or already living in Israel.

New income tax exemptions may offer substantial savings, while changes to Bituach Leumi rules could help eligible Americans avoid paying overlapping Social Security contributions in both countries.

Understanding who qualifies, which deadlines apply, and how to claim these benefits can make an important difference in cross-border financial planning.

However, these tax benefits also come with new reporting responsibilities. Americans moving to Israel may need to disclose foreign income and assets, including U.S. brokerage accounts, even when that income is exempt from Israeli taxation.

Efraim Goldstein and cross-border tax specialist Hai Bahalul explain what the 2026 Israeli tax reforms mean for Americans, how the changes affect U.S. investments, and why coordinating American and Israeli tax obligations is essential.

Key Takeaways