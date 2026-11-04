New York's Orthodox Jewish community has reached a historic political milestone, with election results confirming that a record 10 Orthodox Jewish lawmakers will serve in the state legislature in Albany.

The incoming and returning lawmakers include eight members of the New York State Assembly, the lower chamber, and two members of the State Senate. They represent major Jewish communities across the state, including Brooklyn, Queens, Rockland County and Nassau County.

The unprecedented representation in both legislative chambers is expected to strengthen the Orthodox community's influence over state policy, particularly on education funding, religious freedom, support for religious institutions and the protection of Jewish life.

The eight Assembly members are Simcha Eichenstein, Kalman Yeger, Joey Cohen-Saban, Sam Berger, David Weprin, Pesach Osina, Aron Wieder and Ari Brown. Sam Sutton and Lisa Wieder will represent the community in the State Senate.

Among those reelected was Democratic Assemblyman Aron Wieder, who secured another term representing the 97th District after a closely contested race against Republican candidate Rob Bonomolo and Conservative Party candidate Abraham Klein.

Wieder was first elected in November 2024, defeating then-incumbent Republican John McGowan. His reelection gives him another two-year term representing large parts of Rockland County, including communities in Ramapo and Orangetown.

The race attracted considerable attention, particularly among the district's large and growing Jewish population. The three-way contest took shape after Klein defeated Bonomolo in the June primary to win the Conservative Party nomination.

Bonomolo, a construction union leader running as the Republican candidate, campaigned on public safety, infrastructure improvements, the cost of living and the need for a different approach to representing the district.

During his first term in Albany, Wieder focused on issues affecting local families, including education funding, childcare assistance and efforts to reduce living costs. He also emphasized his work securing additional state resources for Rockland County, including support for local authorities, schools and community organizations.

His victory allows Democrats to retain control of the 97th District seat. Wieder is expected to return to Albany when the new legislative session begins in January 2027.