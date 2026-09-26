Jewish Teens Confront Agitator in "Israel Kills Children" Shirt Outside Kosher Bakery in L

A woman wearing a T-shirt bearing the slogan “Israel kills children" sparked a confrontation outside a kosher bakery in Los Angeles’ Pico-Robertson neighborhood, where Jewish teenagers responded by singing “Am Yisrael Chai" and waving Israeli flags.

Footage circulating on social media shows the woman standing near the establishment as a group of young people holding Israeli flags gather behind her. The teenagers can be heard singing “Am Yisrael Chai," after which the woman walks away from the area.

The incident gained attention after it was shared by Kylie Ora Lobell, who described the establishment as a members-only kosher bakery in Pico-Robertson. According to Kylie, the woman stood outside wearing the anti-Israel shirt, prompting the Jewish teenagers to respond with singing and Israeli flags. She characterized the incident as antisemitic, although that characterization cannot be independently established from the video alone.

The Jewish content channel Shiezoli also shared footage of the incident, posting a video approximately one minute and 10 seconds long describing a confrontation between the woman and the youths outside the bakery.

Pico-Robertson is home to a significant Jewish community, and the message on the woman’s shirt prompted an immediate response from the young people. Rather than engaging in a physical confrontation, they answered by singing “Am Yisrael Chai" and waving Israeli flags.