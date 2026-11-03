הרמטכ"ל בישיבת הסדר חרדית

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir delivered a direct message Tuesday to haredi young men considering military service, pledging that the IDF is committed to allowing them to serve without compromising their religious identity or way of life.

During a visit to the haredi hesder yeshiva in Gan Yavne, Zamir said expanding the circle of military recruits is a security necessity, but stressed that the army and its commanders also bear responsibility for adapting service conditions to the needs of the haredi community.

“The IDF does not seek to change your identity. Our goal is for you to enter the army haredi and leave the army haredi," Zamir told the yeshiva students. “This is not just a statement, but a commitment on the part of the IDF and a personal commitment of mine."

The meeting was attended by Netzach Yehuda Association CEO Yossi Levy, Derech Chaim Yeshiva head Rabbi Carmi Gross, and other military commanders. Zamir spoke with the students about combining Torah study with military service, their shared responsibility for Israel’s security, and the need to broaden the ranks of those serving in light of the country's security challenges.

“For me, simply coming to a place of Torah study is a great privilege," Zamir told the students, expressing his appreciation for the path they had chosen, which combines a commitment to Torah study with preparation for life and a contribution to Israel’s security.

He said the yeshiva students demonstrate that there is no need to choose between maintaining a haredi identity and participating in the defense of the state.

“You prove that it is possible to preserve your identity, share the burden, and take part in defending the State of Israel and its citizens," he said.

Zamir invoked the phrase Sifra V'Saifa (the book and the sword) to describe the combination of Torah study and military service, stressing that he viewed it as more than just a slogan.

“I see your decision to take part in the shared responsibility for Israel’s security alongside a deep commitment to Torah study and preserving tradition," he said. “This is a unique combination that the IDF and the people of Israel need today more than ever."

“Each of you is a modern-day Nachshon ben Aminadav. You will be remembered as pioneers who paved the way for others," he added.

Alongside his words of appreciation, Zamir addressed the practical responsibility of the defense establishment toward haredi soldiers. He said that establishing dedicated service frameworks was not enough; commanders must also understand the needs and way of life of the soldiers under their command.

“Our responsibility does not end with creating suitable service frameworks. It requires us to recognize the needs of haredi servicemen, understand their world, and respect their faith," he said.

Zamir added that the IDF must train commanders capable of leading haredi soldiers with sensitivity and professionalism, while understanding the particular responsibility involved in safeguarding their way of life.

During the meeting, the IDF chief also outlined his vision for the army's future and explained why he chose the name "Hoshen" for the multi-year plan he is leading.

He said the plan includes 12 core areas of IDF force development, corresponding to the 12 tribes of Israel, and reflects the aspiration to bring together different parts of Israeli society.

“Each stone in the Hoshen is unique in itself, but only together do they create a complete whole. Especially in these days, we understand more than ever that only together will we prevail," he said.

Zamir linked the need to expand the ranks of those serving to the lessons learned from the October 7 massacre and the ongoing war. He stressed that drawing conclusions from those events requires not only operational changes but also strengthening the military's ranks and increasing the number of servicemen.

At the end of his remarks, Zamir returned to his central message about the partnership required to defend Israel while preserving the soldiers' faith and identity.

“We will stand together, fight together, and prevail together, with a sense of mission, faith in the justice of our cause and the importance of our task, and a deep commitment to the State of Israel," the IDF chief said.