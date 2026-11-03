US President Donald Trump has effectively announced an end to American financial aid to Israel in the form it has been provided over recent decades, a move which should not come as a surprise, according to Israeli military correspondent Doron Kadosh of Galei Tzahal.

"This is not a major surprise," says Kadosh. "While this is the first time Trump has made such a statement, its timing is probably no coincidence, coming on the day of the US midterm elections. It should be recalled, however, that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has previously said he aims to reduce American military aid to Israel to zero in the coming years."

"There is, however, one significant difference between Netanyahu's remarks and Trump's statement. According to Trump, speaking to Fox News, the aid will be terminated as early as this year. Netanyahu, by contrast, told The Economist in January that he aims to phase out US assistance "within a decade." Has Trump moved up the timetable?"