A former worker on Abdul El-Sayed’s Michigan Senate campaign was among 12 anti-Israel activists indicted for an alleged campaign of threats, vandalism and intimidation targeting Michigan’s Jewish community and University of Michigan officials.

Mariam Odeh, 24, was among eight people initially indicted for allegedly conspiring to threaten university officials in an effort to force the institution to sever ties with Israel. Federal prosecutors announced Friday that four additional suspects had been indicted, bringing the total number of defendants to 12.

According to The Detroit News, Odeh worked for El-Sayed’s Senate campaign for two weeks in 2024, receiving nearly $750 in payments. A campaign spokesperson confirmed that she had been employed as an hourly worker before leaving on April 15.

Prosecutors allege that Odeh was part of a group of pro-Palestinian activists who carried out a campaign of harassment and intimidation against university officials and others perceived to have ties to Israel.

The alleged attacks included vandalizing the homes of university board members, placing fake corpses on their lawns and spray-painting anti-Israel slogans outside the home of the university’s then-president.

In particularly disturbing incidents, members of the group allegedly smashed windows and threw jars containing noxious chemicals into family homes. The activists reportedly posted footage of the attacks on social media, accompanied by the threatening message, "You cannot hide."

Odeh was also allegedly involved in vandalizing a Rolls Royce Solutions America building in Detroit in 2024. Prosecutors said the group padlocked the building's doors and spray-painted "FREE PALESTINE" and "LONG LIVE THE INTIFADA" on the sidewalk outside.

The latest indictments accuse four additional suspects, two of whom are reportedly still at large, of participating in intimidation targeting university leadership, law enforcement personnel and businesses perceived to have connections to Israel.

Odeh was charged with conspiracy to transmit threats in interstate and foreign commerce, an offense carrying a potential sentence of up to five years in prison.

The El-Sayed campaign and attorneys representing Odeh did not respond to requests for comment.