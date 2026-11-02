* Translated by Janine Muller Sherr

We are living through a confusing and challenging time in which we often rely on “experts" to interpret what is happening around us and predict what the future may hold.

The parasha we read this past Shabbat reminds us that it is imperative that we take a critical factor into account-there is a God.

In our parasha we read how Avraham and Sarah are told that they will have a son, Yitzhak, and how Sarah has a hard time believing this is possible considering their advanced age.

The angel sent by God to relate this exciting news responds to Sarah’s doubts with the following words:

“Is anything too wondrous for God?" In other words: Is there anything beyond God’s capabilities? Is He limited by the laws of nature and biology?

It is true that the world operates according to the set laws of nature and we must act rationally and try our best within these parameters. But it’s vital to keep in mind that there is someone Who has established these laws and directs our lives and the course of history. He is not limited by any force and is able to orchestrate events we could never have imagined and no expert could have ever foreseen.

This idea is true for us as individuals, and also applies to the collective story of the Jewish people. When we reflect on the miracle of our people’s survival over thousands of years, we can only say: “Is there anything too wondrous for God?" Although we don’t always understand how, we can be assured that God is advancing the world in a positive direction toward redemption.

You’re invited to hold on to these inspiring words from the parasha as you move forward in your own life.