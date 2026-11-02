Yaari Liberman, a resident of Modi'in who is classified as a draft evader, was released Monday morning from military prison, just one day after his arrest.

His release was conditional on signing a commitment to report to the IDF recruitment office upon receiving a future summons.

Liberman was arrested Sunday afternoon by military police detectives as he stepped off a bus with his wife while the couple was on their way to a "sheva brachot" celebration held in honor of their recent wedding.

According to reports, the arrest was carried out using cellphone tracking. Following his arrest, Liberman was sentenced to 20 days in military prison.

The incident sparked protests and clashes in haredi communities in Jerusalem and Beit Shemesh, including road blockages and confrontations with police forces.

מחאות החרדים הערב על מעצר העריק דוברות המשטרה

Meanwhile, haredi Knesset members protested the arrest, and discussions were held with the head of the IDF Personnel Directorate, Maj. Gen. Dado Bar Kalifa, ultimately leading to the decision to release Liberman early.

Upon his release from military prison, Liberman's family asked the public to refrain from gathering in large numbers near the prison and to respect the family's privacy..

In response to the arrest, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated that the Military Police are responsible for enforcing the Defense Service Law and that Liberman's arrest was part of a proactive operation to locate draft evaders.