US President Donald Trump said Sunday that the conflict with Iran would be brought to an end soon, either through a negotiated agreement or further American action.

"We've had such a victory and we'll put it away very soon, one way or the other. Either they'll make a deal or we'll just end it, end it the, I guess you could say, maybe the easy way," Trump said.

US President Donald Trump confirmed Sunday that he had spoken with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and that Iran was among the subjects discussed, following reports of disagreements between the two leaders over the timing of renewed military action against Tehran.

Asked by reporters about the conversation, Trump said, "Just had a very good talk with him. We had a very good talk."

When pressed on whether the discussion included Iran, the President replied, "I did. Yeah, I did."

Earlier Sunday, Axios reported that the two leaders had discussed differences over when the United States should launch another military offensive against Iran. The telephone conversation took place Saturday and was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Citing Israeli and American sources, Axios reported that Netanyahu had urged Trump to resume military operations immediately after Tuesday's US midterm elections.

Trump, however, reportedly favored giving diplomatic efforts more time before deciding whether to authorize another major military campaign, an approach that has raised concerns in Jerusalem.

The Israeli source described Saturday's conversation as "tough," while the American source called it "direct."

Neither the White House nor the Prime Minister's Office commented on the report.

The discussion followed a high-level military briefing at the White House on Thursday, during which Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), presented Trump with possible options for operations against Iran.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine also participated in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Washington has continued exploring diplomatic contacts with Tehran. Last week, Vice President JD Vance sent a letter to Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei concerning the possibility of restarting negotiations.

The letter represented the highest-level American outreach to Iran in several months. Rezaei acknowledged Saturday that he had received the communication but had not yet replied.

Speaking to reporters Saturday night, Trump said negotiations with Iran were "going fine" and indicated that he was not "in much of a hurry" to reach an agreement.

Nevertheless, he expressed doubts about Tehran's willingness to honor its commitments, saying the Iranians "are not very reliable. ... They make a deal, and then they back out."

Trump also warned that additional Iranian nuclear facilities remained potential targets, specifically mentioning the suspected underground installation known as Pickaxe Mountain.

"We can do that in 10 minutes. We have that planned. You can look at Pickaxe Mountain. We need to take care of that. We can do that very quickly," the President said.