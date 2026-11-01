Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens has endorsed Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers in Michigan, delivering a dramatic blow to her party's nominee, Abdul El-Sayed, just days before the November 3 midterm elections.

Stevens, who narrowly lost the Democratic Senate primary to El-Sayed in August, appeared alongside Rogers at a church service in Detroit on Sunday, November 1. Her decision marks a remarkable escalation in an increasingly bitter dispute within the Democratic Party over Israel and El-Sayed's political positions.

The endorsement came after Stevens was excluded from a planned joint campaign appearance with El-Sayed, which had been organized to demonstrate party unity ahead of the election. The two had been expected to attend a church event alongside prominent Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina.

The planned appearance fell apart following a public dispute over an advertisement by an outside political group that blamed American support for Israel for rising grocery prices. Stevens demanded that El-Sayed explicitly condemn the advertisement, arguing that its message unfairly targeted Israel and contributed to antisemitic rhetoric.

NBC reports that El-Sayed distanced himself from the advertisement, saying it had not been produced by his campaign and that he disagreed with its contents. However, he criticized Stevens for reopening disputes from the primary campaign, accusing her of trying to relitigate a contest that had ended three months earlier.

Stevens had previously endorsed El-Sayed after losing the primary and had reiterated just days earlier that she intended to vote for him despite their disagreements. Her fiancé, Jason Turkish, had already announced that he would support Rogers, arguing that El-Sayed's repeated accusations against Israel and his handling of antisemitism concerns made it impossible for him to back the Democratic nominee.

The latest developments have further complicated efforts by Democratic leaders to unite the party. Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell, who helped organize the planned joint appearance, said she ultimately asked Stevens not to attend after the dispute became a distraction from the campaign's final push.

"I'm the one who pulled it because it had become way too distracting," Dingell said, adding that the church leadership was also becoming frustrated by the political controversy.

Rogers welcomed the support, which could help him attract Democratic voters uncomfortable with El-Sayed's positions on Israel. The Republican candidate is seeking to capitalize on divisions within the Democratic coalition, particularly among Jewish voters and other traditionally Democratic constituencies.

The endorsement also triggered immediate repercussions within Stevens' own political circle. Her longtime chief of staff resigned following her decision, with additional departures from her staff reportedly expected.

Meanwhile, El-Sayed continued his campaign appearances in Detroit alongside prominent Democrats, including Clyburn and other national and local political figures. The events were intended to demonstrate that the party remained united behind its nominee despite the increasingly public feud.

The Michigan Senate race is considered one of the most consequential contests in the country, with Democrats hoping to retain the seat currently held by retiring Democratic Sen. Gary Peters. A Republican victory could significantly complicate the party's efforts to regain control of the Senate.

The dispute is particularly significant in Wayne County, which includes Detroit, and neighboring Oakland County. Stevens defeated El-Sayed in both counties during the Democratic primary, attracting support from Black and Jewish voters whose participation could prove decisive in the general election.

Democratic leaders have sought to shift attention back to the issues facing voters, but Stevens' endorsement of Rogers has turned the party's internal divisions into one of the defining stories of the final days of the campaign.