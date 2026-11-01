Turmoil has erupted at the top of Shas following the results of the elections to the 26th Knesset. Party chairman Aryeh Deri is considering his political future, including the possibility of retiring from politics and handing over leadership of the movement to someone else, according to a report in Yedioth Ahronoth.

The deliberations come after Shas lost five seats, falling from 11 seats in the outgoing Knesset to just six. The result matches the party's representation in the 1992 elections and is far below its record of 17 seats, achieved in 1999.

According to the report, Deri, who has not appeared publicly since the election results became known, is considering several options concerning both his personal future and the party's leadership.

The most significant option is complete retirement from political life and the appointment of new leadership for Shas. A more moderate possibility is also being considered, under which Deri would resign his Knesset seat but remain party chairman, continuing to manage its affairs from outside parliament.

Another possibility under discussion involves a structural change in Shas's leadership: Deri would move into a position resembling that of party president, retaining senior status and ultimate authority, while another member of the movement would be appointed chairman and manage its day-to-day operations.

The deliberations come against the backdrop of one of Shas's weakest performances in Knesset elections. With just six seats, the party has returned to...

Meanwhile, as Deri weighs his options, the party's rabbis are working to persuade him to remain in his position. In recent days, rabbis have visited his home to offer encouragement and support following the election results.

Alongside these visits, an initiative is taking shape to publish a letter signed by rabbis expressing support for his continued leadership. The letter was drafted by Rabbi Moshe Maya, the senior member of Shas's Council of Torah Sages.