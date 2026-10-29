A Greek container ship operating for Israeli shipping company ZIM sank in the Black Sea after being struck by drones, Bulgarian authorities reported.

The vessel had departed from the Port of Haifa en route to Romania, carrying 421 containers.

According to a statement issued by the Bulgarian government, the ship was struck by drones while sailing off the country's coast and subsequently sank.

All crew members were successfully rescued, and no casualties were reported.

The incident comes amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and a recent increase in attacks in the Black Sea region.

The Black Sea is a major commercial shipping route, facilitating the transportation of goods between ports in Europe, the Middle East, and other regions.