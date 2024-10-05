I really don’t think we all understand the absolute miracles that we witnessed earlier this week here in Israel.

In fact, I am sure we don’t.

Let’s break this down.

Israel has three air defense systems, each one of them a technological wonder and that’s not me saying it. That’s Dr. Gold who basically invented the Iron Dome who told me that. The level and sophistication of the Iron Dome is simply unparalleled.

But the Iron Dome only knows how to detonate short range rockets or missiles within a 70 km range, give or take.

Then Israel has the David’s Sling system. That knows how to deal with mid range missiles up to approximately 300 km.

Then we have the Arrow system that literally detonates missiles that can fly outside of the earth’s atmosphere. That has a range of about 2,400 km!! 🤯

The night Iran rained down ballistic missiles on Israel, all three defense systems were activated and implemented to perfection.

The chances of all of these incredibly complex systems working in unison as flawlessly as they did last night, are basically non existent.

If one thing went wrong, if one of those ballistic missiles hit an apartment building, a shopping center, or an army base, we would now be burying hundreds of Israelis.

And all of that is not even the biggest miracle.

A few days ago, I got a WhatsApp message from a good friend who is a senior executive at Microsoft and who wasn’t exactly a God fearing Jew. Until the night of the missile attack.

Here is what he wrote me.

“If you’re looking for miracles man - last night I started believing. Missiles hit all around me but none of them hit my house or any house, for that matter.”

He elaborated some more and shared info about the missiles that he watched land just meters away from very strategic places in Israel, to say the least.

Each one of those defense systems is, in and of itself, pretty miraculous, but what is even more insane is the low casualty numbers from the rockets and missiles that were NOT intercepted.

Where did those missiles go? I’ll tell you where. They landed in sand, in water, and in “Empty spaces”.

Have you been to Israel? It’s a microscopic country. What empty spaces? Where are these empty spaces? 🤷‍♂️

How have hundreds of Iranian ballistic missiles all either get detonated by miraculous systems or totally miss their mark and land in empty spaces causing zero casualties and minimal damage?!

How??

Listen, I get it. This thought process begs the question, where was God during the horrible terrorist attack in Jaffa? Where was He on October 7th? Where was He during the Holocaust?

All valid questions that require a very serious nuanced conversation.

But if you know anything about what had to happen last night and throughout this war in general, for such a low number of casualties, you’ll know that what we witnessed last night was the equivalent of God splitting the sea right before our eyes.

Guess what. When God split the sea, there were those who didn’t believe it was a miracle and didn’t jump in. And there are also those who feel the need to explain it naturally. Ok, that’s fine.

You don’t want to call yesterday an act of God? That’s your choice, but like my Microsoft friend, if you look at these events objectively, you’d have a really hard time seeing those hundreds of deadly missiles land in empty spaces and not see the hand of God.

That missile attack night was an incredible display of the collaboration between two of the powers that protect the Jewish people: The IDF and Hashem.

That night will go down in history right alongside many of Israel’s accomplishments in this war including the beepers and the unprecedented low ratio between combatant and civilian, as a military operation the likes of which the world has never seen. Ever!

That night will be analyzed by military strategists and experts for generations.

That night, we witnessed history.

That night we witnessed open miracles.

That night, we witnessed God in all His glory watching over His children.