Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) could face criminal charges and potentially lose her U.S. citizenship if federal investigators establish that she committed immigration fraud, according to former federal immigration judge Nathan Hansen.

Omar is the subject of two federal investigations: one examining allegations involving her immigration and citizenship paperwork, and another scrutinizing her financial disclosures following a reported sharp change in her declared finances. The allegations remain under investigation and have not been established as fact.

Hansen said the possibility of revoking Omar’s citizenship would depend on the evidence and the Justice Department’s decision to pursue a separate civil case. He emphasized that a criminal conviction alone would not automatically result in denaturalization.

“If there was some sort of nexus between the criminal conviction and somebody’s citizenship, it might be more likely that the Department of Justice would bring a denaturalization proceeding," Hansen said, adding that the decision would ultimately be discretionary.

Fox reports that Omar’s Washington, D.C., home was searched by federal agents on October 12 as part of the immigration investigation. According to reports, investigators seized her phone, passport and computer, and authorities obtained a DNA sample.

The investigation is examining allegations concerning information submitted during the immigration and citizenship process involving Omar or her late father. Federal authorities have not publicly established that Omar committed immigration fraud. She has previously rejected allegations of wrongdoing and described the investigation as political intimidation.

Hansen also addressed questions about whether the passage of time could prevent prosecutors from bringing charges. He argued that concealing alleged fraud may affect how statutes of limitations apply, although the issue would depend on the applicable law and the circumstances of any potential case.

“My view of that is generally that fraud stops any statute of limitations," Hansen said, explaining that concealing information could make it unfair to allow a deadline to expire while the alleged wrongdoing remained hidden.

Beyond Omar’s investigation, Hansen discussed broader challenges facing the U.S. immigration system, pointing to the backlog of removal proceedings in Minnesota. He estimated that between 20,000 and 30,000 cases were awaiting proceedings without scheduled court dates.

He attributed part of the backlog to the volume of immigration cases and asylum applications that he said lacked sufficient merit. During his time as an immigration judge, Hansen said he encountered applications containing questionable claims and documents he believed were fraudulent.