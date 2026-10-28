Lot’s story is more complicated than it may first appear. He was not a stranger who happened to cross Avraham Avinu’s path, nor was he someone who had always stood apart from Avraham’s way of life. He travelled with Avraham, remained loyal to him through difficult experiences, and, according to Chazal, once showed a loyalty that Hashem Himself remembered in his hour of danger. Yet Lot eventually settled in Sodom.

How did someone who had been so close to Avraham come to choose such a different path?

Lot’s journey with Avraham began long before the events in Sodom. When Avraham’s family left Ur Kasdim, Lot went with them. He continued with Avraham from Haran towards Eretz Canaan and accompanied him on his travels. He was there when Avraham went down to Egypt because of the famine.

In Egypt, Avraham asked Sarah to say that she was his sister. Lot knew the truth, but he did not expose Avraham. The Torah does not tell us this explicitly. Chazal, however, reveal it through their explanation of a pasuk later in the story.

When Sodom was destroyed, the Torah says:

וַיְהִי בְּשַׁחֵת אֱלֹקִים אֶת־עָרֵי הַכִּכָּר וַיִּזְכֹּר אֱלֹקִים אֶת־אַבְרָהָם וַיְשַׁלַּח אֶת־לוֹט

“And it came to pass, when Hashem destroyed the cities of the plain, that Hashem remembered Avraham and sent Lot out." (Bereishit 19:29)

Rashi, quoting Bereishit Rabbah 51:6, explains that Lot’s rescue was connected to his conduct in Egypt. Lot knew that Sarah was Avraham’s wife. When he heard Avraham say that she was his sister, Lot did not reveal the truth. He had pity on Avraham and kept silent. That silence was remembered in Lot’s favour.

This is a remarkable detail. Lot had shown loyalty to Avraham when he could have betrayed him. His relationship with Avraham was not simply one of convenience.

Later, when their shepherds quarrelled and Avraham proposed that they separate, Avraham said:

כִּי אֲנָשִׁים אַחִים אֲנָחְנוּ

“For we are brothers." (Bereishit 13:8)

Avraham did not treat Lot as an enemy, even when they could no longer continue living together. And when Lot was subsequently taken captive, Avraham went to rescue him. The Torah again describes Lot as his brother:

וַיִּשְׁמַע אַבְרָם כִּי נִשְׁבָּה אָחִיו

“And Avram heard that his brother had been taken captive." (Bereishit 14:14)

Avraham gathered his men and pursued the captors. He did not abandon Lot.

All this makes what follows especially striking. Lot had travelled with Avraham, witnessed his way of life, and demonstrated loyalty to him. Yet when the time came to choose where to establish his own home, he made a choice that would take him in a very different direction.

When Avraham gave Lot the first choice of where to settle, the Torah tells us:

וַיִּשָּׂא לוֹט אֶת־עֵינָיו וַיַּרְא אֶת־כָּל־כִּכַּר הַיַּרְדֵּן כִּי כֻלָּהּ מַשְׁקֶה לִפְנֵי שַׁחֵת ה' אֶת־סְדֹם וְאֶת־עֲמֹרָה כְּגַן־ה' כְּאֶרֶץ מִצְרַיִם בֹּאֲכָה צֹעַר׃

“And Lot lifted his eyes and saw the whole plain of the Jordan, that it was well watered everywhere-before Hashem destroyed Sodom and Amorah-like the garden of Hashem, like the land of Egypt, as you come to Tzoar." (Bereishit 13:10)

Lot saw land that promised prosperity. But the Torah immediately adds a warning:

וְאַנְשֵׁי סְדֹם רָעִים וְחַטָּאִים לַה' מְאֹד׃

“And the people of Sodom were exceedingly wicked and sinful towards Hashem." (Bereishit 13:13)

The contrast is clear. Lot saw the land and its advantages, but the Torah draws our attention to the people who lived there. He was choosing not only where to earn a living, but also the society in which he would build his life.

The next pesukim describe how Lot settled in the cities of the plain and pitched his tents as far as Sodom. The Torah does not tell us everything that was in his mind, but it records the direction in which he moved. A decision made for material advantage can have consequences far beyond the original intention.

This is often how a person moves away from the standards he once held. It need not begin with a deliberate rejection of Torah. Sometimes the change is gradual, and each step seems small in itself.

We can see this process in a simple example. A young man begins wearing a yarmulke. Over time, perhaps influenced by the people around him, he starts wearing a smaller one. Gradually it becomes smaller still, until eventually he stops wearing one altogether.

Of course, the size of a yarmulke does not tell us what is in a person’s heart, and outward appearance alone is no measure of a person’s yirat Shamayim. The point is the gradual process: a small change can make the next change easier, until a person finds himself somewhere he never intended to be.

I remember a conversation with Rav Moshe-Zvi Neria, the founder of the Bnei Akiva yeshivot, in which he spoke to me about this danger. He explained how he could spend an entire summer strengthening his students in Torah and ruchniyut. Then the summer would end, and some of the boys would travel abroad with their parents.

A family might stop at a Starbucks, and a parent might say, “It’s all right; we can have a coffee here." The parent might have a halakhic basis for the leniency and see no problem with it. But the young person is watching. He may not understand the limits of that particular leniency. He sees that an exception can be made, and he may take it a step further in another situation.

This was the danger Rav Neria wanted to bring to our attention. Parents and educators may know precisely where a leniency begins and ends, but young people may not make the same distinction. What was intended as a limited exception can become, in their eyes, a reason to be more lenient in other areas as well. A standard that took months of education to strengthen can gradually be weakened by what seems to be a small concession.

The lesson is not that every leniency is wrong, or that a particular permitted act necessarily leads to wrongdoing. It is that we must consider not only the halakhic status of an action, but also the example we set and how our children may understand it.

We must beware of small concessions. One step can lead to another, until we find ourselves far from the derech we set out to follow.

Lot’s story continues in Parashat Vayera. When the angels warn him that Sodom is about to be destroyed, they urge him to leave with his family. The Torah tells us:

וַיִּתְמַהְמָהּ וַיַּחֲזִיקוּ הָאֲנָשִׁים בְּיָדוֹ וּבְיַד־אִשְׁתּוֹ וּבְיַד שְׁתֵּי בְנֹתָיו בְּחֶמְלַת ה' עָלָיו וַיֹּצִאֻהוּ וַיַּנִּחֻהוּ מִחוּץ לָעִיר׃

“And he lingered; and the men took hold of his hand, and the hand of his wife, and the hands of his two daughters, because of Hashem’s compassion upon him, and they brought him out and placed him outside the city." (Bereishit 19:16)

וַיִּתְמַהְמָהּ - “And he lingered."

Even when the danger was clear, Lot hesitated. The angels had to take him and his family by the hand and lead them out.

The Torah does not explain all the reasons for his hesitation. Nevertheless, the contrast is striking. Lot had chosen Sodom because of what it offered him. Now, when he was told that he must leave, he could not bring himself to act promptly.

The man who had once stood loyally beside Avraham had become attached to a place from which he had to be rescued. His story warns us that loyalty to a person and commitment to that person’s derech are not necessarily the same thing. Lot had shown real loyalty to Avraham, but that did not ensure that he would continue to make choices in keeping with Avraham’s way of life.

The Torah also tells us what distinguished Avraham’s approach to the future:

כִּי יְדַעְתִּיו לְמַעַן אֲשֶׁר יְצַוֶּה אֶת־בָּנָיו וְאֶת־בֵּיתוֹ אַחֲרָיו וְשָׁמְרוּ דֶּרֶךְ ה' לַעֲשׂוֹת צְדָקָה וּמִשְׁפָּט׃

“For I have known him, so that he will command his children and his household after him to keep the way of Hashem, to practise righteousness and justice." (Bereishit 18:19)

Avraham’s responsibility was not only to serve Hashem himself, but to pass His way on to his children and household. This is also the responsibility of parents and educators today. Children learn from what we teach them, but they also see the choices we make and the standards we maintain when it is inconvenient to do so.

We cannot remove every challenge from their lives. We can, however, give them a strong foundation and take care that our own decisions do not weaken the values we hope to pass on. Where we live, the company we keep, and the atmosphere of our homes all matter. Material comfort is important, but it must not become the only measure by which we choose our way of life.

Lot’s story is not simply the story of a man who chose a fertile plain. It is the story of someone who had known Avraham closely, who had shown loyalty to him, and who nevertheless made choices that gradually took him in another direction. That is what makes his story so thought-provoking.

We must consider not only what a decision offers us today, but also where it may lead us tomorrow. The choices we make shape our habits, influence our homes, and affect what we pass on to the next generation.

The question is not merely whether we remain attached to the people who taught us Torah. It is whether we continue to follow the derech they showed us.

We must be careful not only where we choose to go, but also where that choice may lead us.