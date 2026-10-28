A terrorist armed with two knives attacked a security guard near the Israeli Embassy in Belgrade, Serbia.

The terrorist was neutralized, and his identity is not yet known.

Serbian Interior Minister Ivica Dačić said that the authorities are treating the stabbing as a terror attack.

He also said that the terrorist, a minor armed with two knives, shouted, "Allahu akhbar" before attacking the security guard.

According to Serbian authorities, the guard, a member of the local gendarmerie, shot and killed the terrorist. The guard sustained minor facial injuries.

Following the attack, Serbia raised its terror alert level to the highest level and increased security at key locations across the country.