Approximately two and a half hours before the release of the exit polls for the 26th Knesset elections, indications suggest that at least one party could deliver a surprise Tuesday evening compared to the latest forecasts.

Journalist Ran Boker reported that pollsters are facing a "very serious headache" over the results of at least one party, whose performance presents a different picture from that reflected in the most recent polls published before the elections.

Boker subsequently revealed that the unusual results are not limited to a single exit poll, but also appear in at least one additional exit poll, where the party is showing similar results.

Boker explained that when exit pollsters receive results that differ significantly from the latest pre-election polls, they can make statistical adjustments, known as a "factor," based on their familiarity with voting patterns and the available data.

However, according to Boker, such an adjustment is unlikely in the present case because the same surprise is reflected in more than one exit poll.

"In this case, I find it difficult to believe [that such an adjustment will be made], because despite the surprise, the party in question is in exactly the same position in at least one other exit poll," Boker wrote.

Nevertheless, he emphasized that, as of the time of his report, the surprise does not significantly affect the balance between the political blocs.

The picture is expected to become clearer when the exit polls are released at 10:00 p.m., following the closing of polling stations.

Ahead of the publication of the results, Channel 12 News released an explanation of the methodology used by the Midgam polling institute, headed by Mano Geva, which is responsible for the channel's election exit poll.

Unlike a regular opinion poll, in which participants are asked which party they would vote for if elections were held that day, an election exit poll is based on voters who have already cast their ballots.

Channel 12 News explained that its exit poll is based on 70 polling stations selected from approximately 13,000 polling stations across the country, using a statistical model designed to represent the public's voting patterns.

Special exit poll stations are set up near the selected polling locations, where voters are asked to anonymously recreate their votes using a tablet displaying the parties' ballot slips.

The exit poll is based on a significantly larger number of participants than a regular opinion poll, and it does not need to estimate which respondents will ultimately turn out to vote.

One of the main challenges in conducting exit polls is the possibility that voters do not accurately reproduce the votes they actually cast when participating in the exit poll.

In an interview with Channel 12 News, Adi Geva, deputy CEO of the Midgam polling institute, explained that the institute uses a model designed to identify and reduce such biases.

"We use a behavioral model that attempts to correct for the lies," she said.

According to Geva, artificial intelligence technologies also assist in processing the data, but responses that do not reflect voters' actual choices can still undermine the accuracy of the forecast.

Mano Geva, the institute's CEO, acknowledged that this is a complex challenge.

"It's still not foolproof. Science isn't supposed to know how to deal with lies," he told Channel 12 News.