Walter Koenig, the Jewish-American actor best known for portraying Pavel Chekov in the original “Star Trek" television series and its subsequent films, has died at the age of 90, his representative confirmed Monday.

Koenig died at his home in the North Hollywood area of Los Angeles, according to a statement issued by his talent agent, Zachery McGinnis.

“Today we mourn the passing of Walter Koenig, whose talent, warmth, and unforgettable performances left a lasting mark on generations of fans around the world," McGinnis said.

“Walter helped inspire audiences with his optimism, humor, and adventurous spirit. Beyond Star Trek, his long and distinguished career showcased his versatility as an actor and his genuine love for his craft."

Koenig was among the last surviving principal actors from the original “Star Trek" series, which aired on NBC for three seasons between 1966 and 1969, producing 79 episodes.

His death leaves only two surviving members of the show's main cast: William Shatner, 95, who portrayed Captain James T. Kirk, and George Takei, who played Hikaru Sulu.

Koenig joined “Star Trek" in its second season in 1967, taking on the role of Pavel Chekov, the Russian navigator aboard the USS Enterprise.

His character reflected the vision of series creator Gene Roddenberry, who imagined a future in which people of different nationalities and backgrounds worked together peacefully. Introducing a Russian officer during the Cold War reinforced that message, portraying international cooperation aboard a spacecraft in the 23rd century.

Although Koenig did not appear in the show's first season, Chekov became one of its most recognizable characters, and the actor remained closely associated with the franchise throughout his career.

He returned to the role in seven feature films, beginning with “Star Trek: The Motion Picture" in 1979.

He subsequently appeared in “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" (1982), “Star Trek III: The Search for Spock" (1984), “Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home" (1986), “Star Trek V: The Final Frontier" (1989), “Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country" (1991), and “Star Trek Generations" (1994).

Born in Chicago, Illinois, Koenig came from a Jewish immigrant family with roots in Lithuania, then part of the Russian Empire.

His parents had emigrated from the region and changed the family's surname from “Königsberg" to “Koenig." During his childhood, the family relocated to Manhattan's Inwood neighborhood, where he attended school.

Koenig began establishing himself as a television actor in the early 1960s, appearing in productions including “General Hospital" and “I Spy."

His breakthrough came in 1967 when he was cast as Chekov, a role that would bring him international recognition and remain central to his professional identity for decades.

Despite his enduring association with “Star Trek," Koenig continued to pursue other acting opportunities. Among his notable later roles was a recurring appearance in the science fiction television series “Babylon 5" during the 1990s.

He also maintained an active career well into his later years.

Earlier this year, Koenig received the best actor award at the Independent Shorts Awards for his performance in “Mr. Fleischmann," marking one of the final honors of a career that spanned more than six decades.