Over 130 British doctors looking to move to Israel attended the MedEx UK event in London on Sunday, October 25. The event, hosted by Nefesh B’Nefesh in partnership with Israel’s Ministries of Aliyah and Integration; Health; Negev, Galilee, and National Resilience and The Jewish Agency for Israel, provided participants with direct access to Israeli medical and government representatives to help advance their move to Israel. Building on the success of its inaugural MedEx UK in 2024, this year’s event further strengthened efforts to recruit qualified medical professionals from the United Kingdom as Israel works to address the shortage of doctors in the Jewish State.

At the JW3 event in north London, physicians received practical support in preparing for Aliyah, from converting their medical licenses and exploring employment opportunities to accessing financial assistance and Hebrew-language studies (Ulpan). During the event, medical license conversion applications were submitted to Israel’s Ministry of Health by physicians planning to make Aliyah in the coming months.

The event comes as new figures released today (October 25) by The Jewish Agency for Israel show that 890 people made Aliyah from the UK in 2025, a 26% increase from 704 in 2024 and more than double the 377 who made Aliyah in 2023. An additional 445 people made Aliyah from the UK between January and July 2026.

The largest group of people making Aliyah from Britain in 2026 is between the ages of 18 and 35. while the UK has the fourth highest number of people making Aliyah, after Russia, France and the United States. So far this year, 39 people who have moved from Britain work in medicine or other healthcare professions.

MedEx is part of the International Medical Aliyah Program (IMAP), an initiative launched in 2024 with the goal of bringing 2,000 doctors to Israel by 2029. The program aims to strengthen the country’s healthcare system, particularly in Israel’s North and South, bolstered by the Marcus Foundation, the Gottesman Fund, Jewish Federations of North America, the Azrieli Foundation, and the Arison Foundation.

“Our return to London reflects both the growing interest among physicians in making Aliyah and the importance of creating a streamlined pathway for them to bring their expertise to Israel," Tony Gelbart, Co-Founder and Chairman of Nefesh B’Nefesh. “Through the International Medical Aliyah Program, we are translating that interest into tangible opportunities, strengthening Israel’s medical workforce and investing in the future of healthcare across the country. Every physician who makes Aliyah represents not only an important addition to our healthcare system, but a lasting contribution to the State of Israel."

Building on the success of its inaugural MedEx UK, this year’s event further strengthened efforts to recruit qualified medical professionals from the United Kingdom as Israel works to address a growing physician shortage.

"The remarkable turnout of more than 1,200 people at the Aliyah fair in London, alongside the dozens of physicians who attended MedEx, reflects the strong bond between British Jewry and Israel and the growing desire to build a future in the Jewish nation," said Minister of Aliyah and Integration, Ofir Sofer. “Aliyah is a tremendous source of strength for Israel, and we are committed to providing every new immigrant with the resources and support they need to successfully build their lives here. Encouraging physicians to make Aliyah is also a national priority, strengthening Israel’s healthcare system by bringing highly skilled professionals whose expertise is greatly needed. Together with our partners, we will continue working to turn the dream of Aliyah into reality, supporting new immigrants every step of the way as they establish their lives in Israel."

Throughout the day, participants met with representatives offering personalized guidance on medical licensing, employment opportunities, housing, financial grants, Hebrew-language studies (Ulpan), and the broader Aliyah process. By bringing essential services and relevant authorities together under one roof, MedEx enabled prospective Olim to better understand the professional requirements and practical steps involved in continuing their medical careers in Israel.

"Aliyah is the driving force behind Israel’s growth, and every new oleh who chooses to build their life here is a beacon of hope. Now, more than ever, we need more olim who will bring with them their knowledge, experience, initiative, and desire to become part of the Israeli story," said Maj. Gen. (Res.) Doron Almog, Chairman of The Jewish Agency for Israel. “Doctors who choose to make Aliyah not only strengthen Israel’s healthcare system, but also help build a better future for the country as a whole. It is our responsibility to open the door for them, help turn their dream into reality, and ensure that they can find a home here, build their future here, and contribute to the resilience of Israeli society."

Representatives from leading Israeli hospitals and healthcare providers, including Hadassah Medical Center, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, ALYN Hospital, Soroka Medical Center, Laniado Hospital and Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov), as well as health funds including Clalit, Maccabi, Meuhedet and Leumit, participated in the event. Representatives met doctors to discuss employment opportunities, medical specialties in demand and the professional requirements for integrating into Israel’s healthcare system, giving participants valuable insight into potential career pathways and the opportunity to establish direct connections with prospective employers.

The event comes at a critical time for Israel’s healthcare system, which faces an increasing demand for qualified physicians amid population growth and the anticipated retirement of hundreds of experienced doctors. Israel currently has approximately 3.5 practicing physicians per 1,000 residents, compared to the OECD average of 3.9, with particularly significant shortages in Israel’s north and south. The need spans numerous medical specialties, including psychiatry, oncology, radiology, family medicine, emergency medicine, and rehabilitation.

MedEx London Nefesh B'Nefesh

Since the launch of the International Medical Aliyah Program, more than 1,300 doctors have made Aliyah, surpassing half of the program’s five-year goal. Through its MedEx events, streamlined licensing assistance, professional placement opportunities, and ongoing support, the program continues to establish pathways for medical professionals seeking to build their careers in Israel while helping address critical national healthcare needs.