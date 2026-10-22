Ruth Teller, a 12-year-old girl from Yitzhar, was critically injured Thursday afternoon while riding an electric bicycle in the community of Yitzhar in Samaria and later succumbed to her injuries.

Magen David Adom (MDA) EMTs and paramedics, together with an IDF medical team, arrived at the scene and found her unconscious, with no pulse and not breathing.

Medical teams immediately began advanced resuscitation efforts, including chest compressions, assisted ventilation, and the administration of medications. She was subsequently evacuated by helicopter to Beilinson Hospital, with resuscitation efforts continuing throughout the evacuation. At the hospital, doctors fought to save her life but were ultimately forced to pronounce her dead.

According to police, the incident was a single-vehicle accident. Officers from the Ariel Police Station and traffic accident investigators from the Judea and Samaria District are at the scene, working to determine the circumstances as part of an investigation.

MDA emergency medical technicians Chaim Shlomo Meir and Chen Amia Binyamin described what they encountered at the scene:

"When we arrived, we saw the girl lying on the ground after being injured while riding. She was unconscious, had no pulse, was not breathing, and had suffered a severe head injury."

They added: "We immediately began resuscitation efforts, including chest compressions, assisted ventilation, and administering medications. We evacuated her by helicopter to the hospital in critical condition, while continuing resuscitation efforts."