India's Jewish community, which numbers approximately 4,000 to 5,000 people and is not among the country's six officially recognized minority groups, celebrated a historic legal victory this week.

The High Court of Madhya Pradesh dismissed an appeal and upheld the designation of the historic Ranital Jewish Cemetery in the city of Jabalpur as a protected national heritage site.

News of the ruling was conveyed to Israel through restaurateur Rina Pushkarna, who has served for decades as an unofficial liaison between the two countries.

The final decision concludes a lengthy legal battle waged by representatives of the local Bene Israel Jewish community, with the dedicated assistance of attorney Manish Verma.

The cemetery, believed to be more than a century old, was established during British colonial rule to serve the local Jewish population. At the time, approximately 200 Jewish families lived in Jabalpur, and the colonial authorities allocated land specifically for their burial needs.

Around 100 people are buried at the site, including prominent members of the Jewish community and Jewish soldiers who served in the British Army.

In recent years, however, the cemetery became the target of alleged criminal activity. According to family representatives and local preservation activists, real estate interests described in the Indian media as the "land mafia" attempted to seize the property by falsely claiming that it was privately owned.

During these attempts, several historic gravestones were damaged or destroyed, allegedly in an effort to erase evidence of the site's Jewish history.

The legal victory is particularly significant given that only three or four members of the Bene Israel community remain in Jabalpur today.

Despite the community's small size, its campaign received substantial support from the local municipality, architectural preservation activists, and numerous Indian citizens who opposed the attempted takeover and regarded the cemetery as an integral part of the city's cultural heritage.

Following the official recognition, the community will now be able to fence off the cemetery, restore damaged gravestones, and repair its gates to prevent further destruction.

Community leaders believe the ruling will establish an important legal precedent, making it easier to protect and preserve other Jewish heritage sites across India that face similar threats.

Meanwhile, efforts to restore the cemetery are already beginning to take shape.

Israel's Consul General in Mumbai, Yaniv Revach, has offered his full assistance in advancing the restoration project. Chabad emissaries working throughout India are also expected to participate in efforts to document and preserve the history of the local Jewish community.