US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he has no regrets about launching the war against Iran, describing the military campaign as one of the most significant achievements of his administration.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Trump defended his decision to confront the Islamic Republic militarily, arguing that the operation had prevented Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

"I think it's one of the greatest things we've done. We've stopped Iran from having a nuclear weapon. It's one of the best things that we've done," Trump said.

He also claimed that previous American presidents had lacked the willingness to take similar action against Iran.

"It took a lot of courage to do it because no other president was willing to do it. And if we didn't do it, Iran would right now have already used massive nuclear weapons."

Trump's comments come as his administration weighs the possibility of renewed large-scale military strikes against Iran, following weeks of discussions about how to bring the ongoing confrontation to a conclusion.

On Tuesday, the President indicated that Washington was making progress but had not yet determined whether additional military action would be necessary to achieve its objectives.

During an exchange with reporters in the Oval Office, Trump suggested that the administration was nearing a decision on how to proceed.

“We just have to make a final decision. Which way do we want to win? Do we want to win the nice way or the not nice way?" he said.

Meanwhile, senior Iranian security official Mohsen Rezaei reiterated Tehran's refusal to transfer its stockpile of enriched uranium abroad, rejecting a key American demand in negotiations over a potential agreement.

Rezaei's statement came as a Pakistani delegation arrived in Tehran for meetings with senior Iranian officials.

Pakistan has been attempting to mediate between the United States and Iran, seeking to advance diplomatic discussions amid concerns that the conflict could intensify and lead to another round of military operations involving Washington, Israel, and Tehran.