Ahead of the Knesset elections, the leaders of the Eda Haredit's Badatz (rabbinical court) in Jerusalem issued an official statement unequivocally calling on those who support their position to refrain from voting.

In the document, the hardline haredi leadership reiterated its consistent historical opposition to participation in the governing institutions of the State of Israel.

At the beginning of the letter, the rabbis clarified their halachic position: "We have already faithfully made known the Torah's position regarding elections to the ruling Knesset, and it is forbidden to participate in Knesset elections in the Holy Land."

According to the rabbis, the directive is based on rulings issued by leading rabbinic authorities of previous generations: "We act as the emissaries of the great sages of earlier generations, of blessed memory, who prohibited participation in these elections."

Later in the document, the rabbis used harsh language to condemn the very existence of the elections and the parliamentary activities of haredi representatives who serve in the Knesset.

According to the rabbis, participation brings no benefit but instead entails "the grave sin of desecrating God's name" and joining forces with those who do not follow the ways of the Torah.

The letter also noted that Knesset members are required to swear allegiance to the laws of the state, which the signatories claim contradict Torah law.

It further cited the historical prohibition against women's participation in elections, as previously established by prominent rabbis such as Rabbi Meir Simcha and Rabbi Chaim Ozer Grodzinski.

The Badatz rabbis concluded with an explicit warning to voters: "Anyone who participates in these elections lends a hand to evildoers and must be concerned about bearing responsibility for the consequences of his participation... Do not associate with a wicked person, even for the sake of Torah."