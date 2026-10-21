חילוץ דרמטי של התינוק מהרכב דוברות המשטרה

A toddler who was left inside a locked vehicle in the parking lot of the Yavne train station was rescued by police officers after his mother realized that she had left him in the car while she was already in Tel Aviv.

The incident began when the mother called the police emergency hotline and reported that she had forgotten her son in her vehicle at the Yavne train station parking lot.

"I need someone to get there and break into the car," the mother told the police dispatcher. She was in Tel Aviv at the time and was unable to return to the vehicle herself.

Following the report, officers from the Yavne Police Station in the Shfela District were dispatched to the scene and began searching the parking lot for the vehicle.

Shortly afterward, the officers located the car and spotted the toddler inside. He appeared to be in distress, and his face was red.

The officers acted immediately, smashing one of the vehicle's windows and quickly rescuing the toddler.

Following the rescue, the child was taken for a medical examination, and police reported that he was in good condition.

Police emphasized that the officers' swift response had prevented a tragedy and once again urged parents to carefully check their vehicles at the end of every journey to ensure that no children had been left inside.

Police also stressed that toddlers and children must never be left unattended in a vehicle, even for a short period, because of the immediate danger to their lives.