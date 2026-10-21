Tensions within the right-wing camp are mounting ahead of the elections for the 26th Knesset. The Likud party issued a strongly worded statement Wednesday against National Security Minister and Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben Gvir, accusing him of attacking Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and damaging the right-wing bloc's chances of winning the elections.

In its statement, Likud made clear that Ben Gvir is considered a senior partner in the current government and that the party intends to include him in the next government as well, provided the right-wing bloc wins the elections.

"Ben Gvir is a senior minister in our government, and he will be one in the next government as well, but only if the left-wing and Arab-party bloc does not win," the statement said.

Likud then attacked Ben Gvir, accusing him of using the "Push" Instagram account to launch attacks against Netanyahu. Likud claimed that the account is a propaganda page associated with Ben Gvir.

"It is regrettable that Ben Gvir is shooting at his own side and fabricating blatant lies against Likud and the Prime Minister. He is using his private propaganda page on Instagram, 'Push,' to attack the Prime Minister with crude and blatant lies," the party claimed.

Likud added that the account's activities benefit its political rivals, including Gadi Eisenkot, Avigdor Liberman, and Yair Golan.

"This page is doing everything it can to ensure that the bloc of Eisenkot, Liberman, Yair Golan, and the Arab parties wins," the statement said.

Likud called on Ben Gvir to put an end to the publications against the Prime Minister and also criticized him for focusing his attacks on Likud rather than other parties running in the elections.

"We call on Ben Gvir to instruct his propaganda page, 'Push,' to stop working toward a victory for the left and the Arab parties in the elections," the party stated.

It added: "Ben Gvir is attacking the right and Likud instead of attacking the left, and Winter, Zelekha, and Noam, who are wasting precious right-wing votes."

At the conclusion of its statement, Likud called on right-wing voters to support the party, arguing that only a vote for Likud would guarantee a Netanyahu-led government in which Ben Gvir would continue to hold a senior position.

In response to Likud's statement, Otzma Yehudit issued a strongly worded statement of its own, emphasizing its commitment to Netanyahu while accusing his party of undermining Ben Gvir.

"We love Prime Minister Netanyahu, we are 100% committed to him, and we are the ones who prevented his removal when his colleagues in Likud were plotting a putsch against him," the party stated.

Otzma Yehudit rejected the accusation that Ben Gvir was the one damaging unity within the right-wing camp and presented a series of claims that, according to the party, demonstrate Likud's intention to establish a government without him.

"Likud is the one shooting at its own side. Here are the facts," the response stated.

The party claimed that Netanyahu had declared that Ben Gvir would not continue serving as National Security Minister in the next term.

It also cited an interview given last week by Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter to CNN, in which he said that the next government would be a unity government without Ben Gvir.

In addition, Otzma Yehudit claimed that the Prime Minister's Office had conveyed messages to European countries indicating that Ben Gvir would not be part of the next government.

The party also pointed to statements by Miki Zohar, Eli Goldschmidt, and Yaakov Bardugo regarding the possibility of forming a government with Eisenkot, as well as messages in Likud's official election campaign about establishing a broad government.

At the conclusion of its response, Otzma Yehudit expressed disappointment over Likud's attack and argued that the party should clarify its coalition intentions to the public.

"Likud's attack against us is painful. But if Likud has decided to throw Ben Gvir aside and form a government with Eisenkot, it would be appropriate for Likud to openly stand behind its decision instead of blaming the victim."