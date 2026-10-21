Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met shortly after midnight with Moti Leitner, chairman of the Haredi Public Party, and asked him to consider withdrawing his party from the elections for the 26th Knesset, scheduled for next Tuesday.

The meeting took place in Petah Tikva at the request of the Prime Minister's Office, amid concerns within Likud that Leitner's party will fail to cross the electoral threshold, resulting in wasted votes that could hurt the right-wing bloc's chances of forming a government.

Leitner, for his part, has not ruled out withdrawing from the race but has set conditions for such a move.

As part of negotiations held in recent days between Likud campaign officials and Leitner and his representatives, several proposals have been raised to facilitate the party's withdrawal while addressing its demands.

Among the possibilities discussed were a joint press conference by Netanyahu and Leitner announcing the withdrawal, as well as appointing Leitner as a government coordinator for haredi affairs in the next government.

However, Leitner is demanding that any agreement also receive the backing of the haredi parties, fearing that after the government is formed, they could subsequently block the implementation of commitments made to him.

During the late-night meeting, Leitner made clear to Netanyahu that there was no point in discussing practical steps until an agreement had been reached with the haredi parties.

Leitner argued that promises from the Prime Minister alone would not be sufficient as long as the haredi parties refused to commit to supporting the measures and reforms Netanyahu had pledged to advance for the Haredi Public.

Negotiations between the sides are ongoing. At this stage, no agreement has been reached on the Haredi Public Party's withdrawal from the race.