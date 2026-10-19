A multi-front situational assessment on the IDF’s preparations for the election period was held Monday morning, led by the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, and attended by the Head of the Operations Directorate, the Head of the Intelligence Directorate, the Commander of the Northern Command, the Commander of the Central Command, the Commander of the Southern Command, and the Commander of the Home Front Command.

At the beginning of the assessment, the Chief of the General Staff emphasized that the IDF’s mission is to enable the democratic elections to take place safely and as scheduled. He also stressed that the IDF remains on the highest state of alert and will maintain a high level of vigilance and readiness across all fronts.

As part of the situation assessment, Zamir instructed several additional measures to enhance readiness, among them a restriction on leave for IDF units, set to take effect this coming Thursday and subject to ongoing situational assessments.

In addition, the presence of senior commanders in command centers, headquarters, and units will be increased to ensure operational readiness and combat preparedness.

Zamir also instructed the reinforcement of the Central Command with the Paratroopers Brigade Headquarters and additional forces, in order to strengthen the deployment in the area and increase the presence of soldiers on the ground. The brigade will serve as a mission-specific headquarters in the area between Samaria and Benjamin.

Additional soldiers will be allocated to the other fronts according to operational requirements - in the air, at sea, and on land.