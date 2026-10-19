The government has spent months delaying efforts to revoke significant benefits for haredi men classified as draft dodgers, despite a High Court order to review the issue and professional officials’ position that the move is feasible.

According to a report Monday morning on Kan Reshet Bet, the benefits include property tax and public transport discounts worth hundreds of shekels a month for an individual and their family.

In April, the High Court ordered the government to examine the possibility of revoking the benefits. However, no practical decision has been made in the months since.

Transportation Minister Miri Regev and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich were tasked with examining the public transport discounts. Professional officials presented their position months ago, stating that there were no professional obstacles to revoking them. Despite repeated requests, however, no steps have been taken to advance the move, according to the report.

Regarding property tax discounts, the government has argued that their revocation cannot proceed because there is no serving interior minister. However, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has assumed the powers of the Interior Ministry, yet has not advanced a decision on the matter, according to the report. The ministry’s director-general, who lacks the authority to make the decision independently, has raised concerns about the move.

The report comes amid a sharp rise in the number of Israelis classified as draft dodgers. Their number reached approximately 110,000 over the past day, compared with around 75,000 at the beginning of 2026.

The increase is due in part to the issuance of tens of thousands of additional draft notices, and the figure is expected to continue rising.

According to military estimates, approximately 80% of those currently classified as draft dodgers belong to the haredi community.