Singer Ed Sheeran denied involvement in the decision to remove rapper Macklemore from Sheeran's US stadium tour following Macklemore's use of the venues for anti-Israel political messaging.

In a post to Instagram, Sheeran wrote that “Macklemore’s contract for the tour was with the promoter, not me," and that the decision to drop the rapper “was the promoter’s."

Sheeran acknowledged both sides of the debate, saying that he respects “Macklemore’s strength of purpose to stand up and shout for what he believes," but acknowledged that "those who come to my shows do not expect a political forum."

The decision to remove Macklemore followed controversy over his performances earlier this month, during which he called for a "Free Palestine," displayed images from Gaza, and performed his anti-Israel song "Hind's Hall."

According to Rolling Stone, Messina Touring Group, which promotes the US leg of Sheeran's Loop Tour, said it had been informed by venues hosting upcoming concerts that they would not permit the shows to take place with Macklemore on the lineup.

The promoter said that keeping Macklemore on the tour could therefore result in the cancellation of concerts affecting hundreds of thousands of fans. Following discussions with relevant parties, it was decided that Macklemore would no longer perform on the remaining dates he had been scheduled to support Sheeran.

Macklemore had been scheduled to perform at eight of the ten remaining concerts on the US leg of the tour.

Rolling Stone reported that the venues which allegedly objected included Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC, AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, and Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL.

Macklemore has faced accusations of antisemitism in light of a costume he wore at a 2014 performance in Seattle that has been described as "Jewface." The costume featured a black wig, a large black fake beard, and a large hooked fake nose, in what has been called an antisemitic caricature of Jews.