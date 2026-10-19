HaTzibbur HaCharedi (Haredi Public) party chairman Moti Leitner declared Sunday evening that his party will not withdraw from the Knesset race, despite political pressure and recent polls showing it falling short of the electoral threshold.

Leitner rejected Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's efforts to persuade the party to withdraw ahead of the upcoming elections, insisting that it will remain in the race until Election Day.

"We don't have the luxury of withdrawing. We must not withdraw. We have a huge constituency that expects us to represent it," Leitner said. He argued that support for his party is far greater than reflected in the polls: "The momentum in our favor is enormous. We will be the surprise of the elections."

His remarks came after HaTzibbur HaCharedi failed to cross the electoral threshold in three polls published Sunday evening. Party officials, however, maintain that they are seeing significant growth in grassroots support. Over the past week, the party launched an extensive campaign in haredi communities, which officials say is intended to secure two or three Knesset seats.

At the same time, the party has decided to expand its outreach to the Religious Zionist community, establishing a dedicated campaign team to engage voters from that sector. According to party sources, internal polling found that tens of thousands of Religious Zionist voters feel politically unrepresented. The party claims these voters hold right-wing views but are dissatisfied with the support that existing right-wing parties have given to policies advanced by the established Haredi parties, particularly regarding the integration of haredi men into military service.

As part of this effort, Leitner and fellow candidate Dr. Nechumi Yaffe are scheduled to visit Alon Shvut, Tzur Hadassah, Ganei Modi'in, and other communities over the next two days to broaden their support base.

On Saturday night, the party held its main election rally at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem, attended by hundreds of activists and supporters. In his speech, Leitner sharply criticized the leadership of Shas and United Torah Judaism, accusing them of ignoring the needs of working haredim, breaking promises on education, and remaining silent in the face of attacks against rabbis and Haredi soldiers.

"HaTzibbur HaCharedi is not the story. It is an expression of something. An expression of tens of thousands of haredim who have had enough of the rule of bullying, arrogant, and out-of-touch political operatives," he said. "These are tens of thousands of people who see our rabbis being attacked by extremists in the streets of our cities, while the old leadership remains silent. It does not condemn, it does not distance itself, and through its silence, it gives its backing."

Leitner also addressed claims that his party's participation in the election could result in wasted votes for the right-wing bloc, arguing that voting for the established Haredi parties would change nothing. "A vote for United Torah Judaism or Shas is a vote thrown in the trash. It is a vote for more of the same, a vote to preserve the corrupt political operatives," he charged.

Presenting internal polling figures, Leitner argued that surveys conducted specifically among haredi voters show substantial support for his party, in contrast to nationwide polls. "In the latest poll conducted within the Haredi community, we already have at least 11% support, compared to just 15% for Shas, with many more voters still undecided," he said. "Our momentum is only growing. We are already approaching the electoral threshold, and today the question is no longer whether we will cross it, but by how much."

A central theme of Leitner's speech was the integration of Haredim into the IDF and the treatment of haredi soldiers by extremist elements within their communities.

"In our party, a young man who cannot devote his entire day to Torah study and decides to take responsibility and risk his life in the military to defend the people of Israel will receive all the respect he deserves," Leitner declared. "We will protect him from the bullies who persecute and humiliate him in the streets. We will show everyone how proud we are of him."

Leitner emphasized that his party also seeks to represent working haredim and ensure they enjoy equal standing within haredi society, while promoting the teaching of English and mathematics in educational institutions.