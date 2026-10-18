A child and an adult were killed Saturday afternoon when a vehicle drove onto a soccer field at the Stryker Sports Complex in Wichita, Kansas, striking people gathered for a game. Several others were injured, authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:25 p.m. local time, prompting a major emergency response as families and young athletes were attending activities at the complex.

Aaron Moses of the Wichita Police Department said the driver had been taken into custody and that authorities were not searching for any additional suspects connected to the incident.

“There is no additional ongoing threat to the public from that driver," Moses said.

Police confirmed that two “juveniles" were inside the vehicle when it entered the sports complex. The vehicle remained at the scene following the incident.

Witnesses told CNN affiliate KWCH that numerous children and families were on the field when the vehicle entered the playing area.

One attendee, who was at the complex with his family, described seeing a black pickup truck jump a curb before driving onto the soccer field.

Two other witnesses reported hearing a loud noise around the time of the incident.

The soccer field is surrounded by fencing and has a concrete access route connecting it to a parking lot, according to KWCH.

Investigators have not yet determined how the vehicle passed through the gate or how fast it was traveling, Moses said.

Authorities have not released the identities or ages of the two people killed, pending notification of their relatives.

Moses said investigators were also working to determine which soccer clubs had been using the field when the incident occurred.

Following the deaths, Stryker Sports Complex announced that all scheduled activities had been canceled until further notice.