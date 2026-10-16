Large police forces launched extensive searches Friday in the Kafr Qara area following an unusual report of a masked individual wearing an IDF uniform who may be armed.

According to preliminary information, the suspect was spotted in an olive grove near Kafr Qara. Police officers, Border Police troops, and members of local emergency response teams were dispatched to the scene and began searching the area in an attempt to locate him.

Israel Police's aerial unit is also participating in the operation, assisting forces on the ground. The Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) is involved in the searches as well.

Police emphasized that the circumstances of the incident remain unclear and that all possibilities are being investigated, including the suspect's identity and whether he is carrying a weapon.

In an unusual public statement, police said: "Following a report received about a suspicious individual who may be armed in an olive grove in the Kafr Qara area, police officers, Border Police troops, and members of local emergency response teams are operating at the scene and conducting extensive searches, including with the assistance of the Israel Police's aerial unit."

Police urged residents of the area to remain vigilant, report any suspicious individuals, and follow official announcements.