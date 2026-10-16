Israeli-founded cybersecurity company Varonis has agreed to be acquired by American cybersecurity firm Proofpoint in an all-cash deal valued at approximately $6.3 billion, the companies announced on Thursday.

The acquisition will bring together Varonis' expertise in data protection and artificial intelligence security with Proofpoint's cybersecurity capabilities, as the companies seek to establish a leading platform for protecting enterprise information and AI systems.

Proofpoint, which focuses on cybersecurity for people and AI agents, is owned by private equity firm Thoma Bravo.

Founded in 2004, Varonis develops cloud-based technology designed to help businesses identify and classify sensitive information, limit unauthorized access and detect security threats using AI-powered automation.

The company employs approximately 2,800 people worldwide, including around 1,000 in Israel, where it operates a major research and development center, according to a report in Calcalist.

The acquisition is expected to significantly expand the companies' combined cybersecurity capabilities.

According to the announcement, the merged organization plans to serve more than 16,000 enterprises and millions of organizations worldwide.

The companies said their combined operations would create one of the world's leading companies focused exclusively on cybersecurity and what they described as the industry's largest organization dedicated to data and AI security.

Their planned unified platform will enable businesses to locate and safeguard sensitive information, manage access permissions for employees and AI systems, and reduce the risk of data loss.

Once the acquisition is completed, Proofpoint intends to combine the companies' technologies, coordinate their sales and marketing operations, and accelerate the rollout of integrated security services.

Varonis co-founder, chairman and CEO Yaki Faitelson said joining Proofpoint would allow the company to advance its mission more rapidly.

“Today begins an exciting new chapter for Varonis and our customers. It's a testament to the incredible work of the Varonis team over two decades. Our mission is to secure AI and the data that powers it. By joining forces with Proofpoint, we can achieve this mission faster than ever," Faitelson said.

Faitelson explained that the agreement followed a comprehensive strategic review overseen by a committee of independent Varonis directors.

The process included extensive discussions with potential corporate buyers and financial investors.

He described the acquisition as a favorable result for Varonis and its shareholders, arguing that the transaction provides immediate, guaranteed value substantially exceeding the risk-adjusted value of remaining an independent company.

Proofpoint CEO Sumit Dhawan emphasized the growing security challenges facing businesses as artificial intelligence becomes increasingly integrated into everyday operations.

“As AI becomes embedded across the enterprise, the data it can access determines both its value and its risk. AI agents are increasingly accessing sensitive information and taking action across systems, making it critical for organizations to understand not only what data needs protecting and who can access it, but how it is actually being used," Dhawan said.

Dhawan added that integrating protections across communications, user identities, access permissions, corporate data and AI systems would provide customers with greater visibility into potential vulnerabilities and enable faster responses to emerging threats.

He characterized the acquisition as a major milestone in Proofpoint's development into a comprehensive cybersecurity platform designed for the AI era.

Varonis' board of directors has unanimously approved the transaction, which is expected to close during the first half of 2027.