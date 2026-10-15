An Israeli was injured Thursday evening after being struck by a Palestinian Arab vehicle near the community of Ateret in the Binyamin region.

The driver fled the scene, prompting IDF troops and police officers to launch a manhunt. The incident was initially suspected to be a terrorist ramming attack, but following a preliminary investigation, Israeli security officials believe it was not terror-related.

According to the IDF's initial investigation, youths from a nearby hilltop community had been disrupting Palestinian Arab traffic and attempting to prevent vehicles from passing along the road.

During the incident, one of the Palestinian Arab vehicles struck one of the youths, apparently as the driver was attempting to flee the scene.

The Israeli was injured and evacuated for medical treatment. Initial reports indicated that he sustained minor injuries.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated, "A short while ago, IDF soldiers and officers from the Judea and Samaria District Police were dispatched to the area of Ateret following a report of a vehicle ramming against an Israeli civilian. As a result, the civilian was lightly injured and evacuated for medical treatment."

The statement added that troops have launched a pursuit after the suspect and are establishing roadblocks in the area.