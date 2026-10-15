President Herzog at CICA Summit in Azerbaijan: "Cooperation cannot thrive with boycotts"

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Thursday addressed the plenary session of the Seventh Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku, an international forum dedicated to strengthening cooperation and ties among the nations of Asia.

"We come together at a time in which the rifts in our global community of nations are seemingly broadening, only to be further aggravated by eroding faith in multilateral forums," Herzog began. "Against this tide of cynicism, CICA stands as an oasis of cooperation and partnership. Israel was always here, from the beginning, at the initiative of the late Shimon Peres back in the 1990s, and we are very proud of it."

"It is most fitting that we come together in Azerbaijan, a nation that is truly synonymous with impressive regional partnership, tolerance, and confidence-building measures. Under President Ilham Aliyev’s wise leadership, Azerbaijan has become a paragon of stability, enjoying incredible economic growth and forging ties with nations across the region. I would also like to welcome the announcement of the upcoming visit of U.S. Secretary of State Rubio to Uzbekistan in the coming days for meetings with Central Asian countries."

Herzog added, "In Israel, we have learned from lived experience that declarations of friendship, in and of themselves, are never enough. The relationships that endure are those that foster real connections, support practical collaboration, and identify areas of shared common interest. That is the promise of CICA."

"We have also seen the power of this approach firsthand through the Abraham Accords - we have two partners with us today: the Kingdom of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates - which demonstrate how converging interests can transform political realities. Relationships that just a few years ago seemed impossible to imagine are now a living, breathing reality, proving that a future of partnership and brotherhood is within our grasp. I sincerely hope and pray that we will be able to see a vision of peace in the Middle East with our neighbors and the nations of Asia.

"Just as the Jewish people have enriched the Asian tradition, I firmly believe that Israel has much to contribute to Asia here in the 21st century, in technology and science, water management and innovation, advanced agricultural practices, energy, tourism, fintech, healthcare, AI, and more."

Herzog also stressed, "We truly see ourselves as part of the Asian continent and want to contribute to it. I say to all neighboring countries, to all nations in this region and in Asia, that Israel desires and strives to enhance collaboration and to broaden the circle of peace. But it must be clear: peace cannot exist with terror, and cooperation cannot thrive with boycotts. Members of this institution have the right to live freely and peacefully, without their existence being constantly threatened."

Concluding his statement, he said, "I thank you for your commitment to working together here at CICA. As we move forward, let us continue building, striving for common ground, choosing dialogue over division and engagement over hostility. Let us dedicate ourselves to a future of shared prosperity and our joint commitment to the common purpose of CICA."