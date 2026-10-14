פעילות לאיתור מנהרות בעזה צילום: דובר צה"ל

The IDF announced Wednesday that its 99th Division has completed four months of operations in the northern Gaza Strip, during which troops eliminated more than 100 terrorists, neutralized approximately eight kilometers of underground terror tunnels, and dismantled numerous Hamas terrorist infrastructure sites.

According to the IDF, the division operated east of the Yellow Line, focusing on destroying terrorist infrastructure both above and below ground and preventing the Hamas terrorist organization from rebuilding its military capabilities.

The operations targeted Hamas facilities and positions used to prepare attacks against Israeli forces.

Among the infrastructure dismantled were an observation command center and buildings used by terrorists to plan and prepare attacks against IDF troops operating in the area.

The military reported that approximately eight kilometers of underground terrorist tunnels were neutralized during the four-month operation.

In addition to the destruction of terrorist infrastructure, IDF troops eliminated more than 100 terrorists.

According to the military, those eliminated included terrorists who infiltrated Israeli territory during the October 7, 2023, massacre, terrorists who held Israeli hostages in captivity, and terrorists who attempted to plant explosive devices targeting IDF soldiers.

The IDF emphasized that the operation was aimed not only at dismantling existing terrorist infrastructure but also at thwarting Hamas's attempts to reestablish its operational capabilities in northern Gaza.

With the completion of the 99th Division's mission, the 162nd Division will continue IDF operations in the area.