Rabbi Leo Dee is the author of “The Business Case for Israel", which explores the demographic, economic and spiritual forces shaping the future of the Jewish people. It is available on Amazon around the world and from Bookpod in Israel.

Noah was a righteous man. The Torah tells us so in its opening description of him: “Noah was a righteous, perfect man “bedorotav" - in his generations. Yet despite his righteousness, Noah failed in God's mission to perfect the world. He saved himself and his family, but he failed to save his generation.

Why? Because Noah was bedorotav. He belonged to his generation. He lived among them, but he could not rise above their influence sufficiently to change them. When God warned him of the coming flood, Noah built an ark. He saved his family, but the rest of humanity perished.

Abraham was different. The Torah calls him HaIvri - “the Hebrew". Our Sages explain that the whole world stood on one side, while Abraham stood on the other. Abraham was prepared to walk against the crowd, challenge the accepted wisdom of his age and stand up for what he believed was right.

Noah survived the world. Abraham changed it.

Becoming Ivrim

Since October 7th, I believe Hashem has been calling us all to become Ivrim once again. To stand on the other side. To reject the values of a world that has lost its moral compass and return home to the land where our ancestors first taught humanity to distinguish right from wrong.

And something extraordinary is happening here. Israel is becoming a light unto the nations. While young people across much of the Western world are increasingly questioning their national identities, Israeli youngsters are standing up to fight for their people, their land and their values. They are risking their lives for a future they believe in.

The world is watching. Parents and leaders everywhere should be asking: “How can we raise a generation that loves its country as much as young Israelis love theirs?"

Shabbat Aliyah in Israel

On Shabbat Parshat Lech Lecha, Mizrachi-Young Israel's Shuls Network in Israel invites Israeli communities to participate in a special “Shabbat Aliyah" initiative, celebrating those who have answered God's call to Abraham: “Lech Lecha - leave your birthplace and come to the land I will show you."

Participating shuls can honor their Olim, share their stories and celebrate the extraordinary privilege of building our Jewish future in Israel. Young Israel and Mizrachi are providing registration, publicity materials and support to help communities participate.

Abraham's journey began with a single step away from the familiar. Four thousand years later, that same journey continues.

Next Shabbat, let’s celebrate those who have taken that step. Let us all become Ivrim.