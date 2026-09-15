Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon is calling on UN member states to boycott an upcoming event marking the 25th anniversary of the Durban Conference, accusing the gathering of perpetuating a legacy of antisemitism and the demonization of Israel.

The UN is scheduled to hold the event on September 28 during the High-Level Week of the UN General Assembly, marking 25 years since the original Durban Conference in South Africa.

The 2001 conference was intended to address racism and discrimination but became notorious for antisemitic and anti-Israel rhetoric. At the conference’s NGO Forum, antisemitic materials were distributed, including Nazi-style caricatures and signs invoking the destruction of the Jewish people.

Israel and the US ultimately withdrew from the conference after participating countries refused to condemn the anti-Israel rhetoric.

The legacy of the Durban Conference subsequently became a foundation for international campaigns targeting Israel, including accusations of apartheid, legal campaigns and the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

In recent years, an increasing number of countries have refused to participate in Durban-related events. Fourteen countries boycotted the 2011 conference, while by 2021, dozens of UN member states had declined to take part.

Ahead of this year's event, Israel is urging UN member states to boycott it, arguing that participation would lend legitimacy to a process that has repeatedly been used to promote antisemitism and anti-Israel hatred.

“In two weeks, the United Nations will mark 25 years since the Durban Conference, an event that was supposed to fight racism but instead became a platform for antisemitism and the demonization of Israel," Danon said.

“There is no reason to celebrate this toxic legacy. Countries that genuinely oppose racism and antisemitism should do the right thing and boycott this event."