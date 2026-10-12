Rafael Castro is a Yale- and Hebrew University-educated independent political analyst. An Italian Noahide, Rafael can be reached at rafaelcastro78@gmail.com.

Only days after Simchat Torah, Jews throughout the world return from the final verses of Deuteronomy to the opening chapters of Genesis. That annual return to Bereishit raises an obvious question for the modern reader. According to the traditional Jewish calendar, we are living 5,787 years after the creation of Adam, while archaeological and paleontological evidence shows that Homo sapiens existed vastly earlier.

The contradiction may be less serious than it first appears.

A clue lies in the interpretation of Onkelos. Genesis 2:7 says that God formed Adam from the dust of the earth, breathed life into him, and Adam became a nefesh chayah, a “living being." Onkelos renders the expression as ruach memalela - a “speaking spirit."

In other words, the distinctive creation of Adam may not refer simply to the emergence of an anatomically modern human being, but to the emergence of a human capable of language.

Language transforms biological existence into culture. It enables abstract thought, law, memory, prayer and the transmission of knowledge between generations. This interpretation becomes still more intriguing when we consider writing.

The earliest known writing systems appeared in Mesopotamia roughly five to six thousand years ago, broadly corresponding to the traditional Jewish chronology of Adam. Writing made possible something qualitatively new: memories could survive those who remembered them, laws could outlive those who promulgated them, and human beings could consciously transmit accumulated wisdom across centuries.

For Judaism, this can hardly be incidental. It is a civilization constructed around texts. Revelation becomes a sefer. The Torah is copied letter by letter. Jewish law, historical memory and religious identity depend upon the ability of words to cross generations.

But this is more than an interesting reconciliation between Torah and paleontology. It also offers a way of rereading the two trees at the center of Eden.

Jewish tradition calls Torah itself a Tree of Life: Etz chayim hi lamachazikim bah - “It is a tree of life to those who hold fast to it." If human history in the Torah begins with the speaking human being and unfolds toward literacy, the Tree of Life can be understood as more than a promise of biological immortality. It represents access to divine wisdom: Torah.

Why, then, were Adam and Eve not simply permitted to eat from it?

Because Torah without moral freedom would be meaningless.

Beside the Tree of Life stands the Tree of the Knowledge of Good and Evil. The command itself already presupposes freedom: Adam and Eve could obey or disobey. What the forbidden fruit introduces is something further - morally self-conscious knowledge of good and evil, acquired through inhabiting a world in which choices have consequences. A creature incapable of choosing wrongly can obey, but it cannot truly become righteous.

In this reading, the serpent’s temptation acquires an unexpected paradox: it draws Adam and Eve toward the very knowledge that will eventually make genuine holiness possible. The sin itself is not holy. But the human condition that follows it - moral awareness, responsibility, struggle and the possibility of repentance - creates the arena in which Torah can eventually become a consciously chosen Tree of Life.

This also helps explain an important difference between Jewish and Christian readings of Eden. Christianity developed the doctrine of Original Sin around Adam’s disobedience. Jewish tradition certainly regards the act as a transgression with enormous consequences, but it does not normally understand subsequent human beings as inheriting Adam’s personal guilt.

The episode can therefore also be understood as the beginning of moral development.

Adam and Eve leave a world of effortless innocence and enter a world of work: they must cultivate the earth, raise children, struggle with desire and mortality, and learn to distinguish between what they can do and what they ought to do. Human beings must now labor not only upon the world, but upon themselves.

And this is precisely how Judaism understands Torah. Its wisdom is not passively consumed. It is acquired through study, argument, repetition, observance, failure and return. The sweetness of Torah becomes meaningful because human beings can choose something else.

Adam and Eve’s disobedience therefore need not be celebrated to recognize its paradoxical consequence. The post-Eden human condition becomes the arena in which moral freedom, toil, repentance and righteousness acquire their full meaning.

That gives the traditional biblical chronology a deeper significance. The Jewish calendar is not primarily measuring the biological antiquity of our species. It is measuring the emergence of a particular kind of human being: one capable of writing, memory and moral choice, and therefore capable of eventually receiving Torah.

This is why the timing of Bereishit immediately after Simchat Torah is so suggestive. We finish reading the Torah and immediately return to the creation of the creature who will one day be ready to receive it.

The cycle moves from Adam to Torah and from Torah back to Adam.

Science asks when Homo sapiens appeared. Bereishit asks a different and, for Torah, more fundamental question: when did a living creature become ready to hear a commandment, understand the difference between good and evil, record wisdom, and choose whether to live by it?

Only then could the Tree of Life truly become Torah.