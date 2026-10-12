Eliyahu Galil, whose son participated in the ORT Ma'alot Yeshiva trip during which teachers and students were injured by an unexploded ordnance blast in the Ramim Ridge area, with one person killed, told Kan News about the tense moments he experienced before finally speaking with his son.

"At first, there was no reception, and those were very frightening moments for us. After a few minutes, he called us back but hung up very quickly because he wanted to give his phone to other children so they could let their parents know they were okay," he recounted.

He added, "We spoke with him. He saw and heard the explosion and ran away. He wasn't physically injured, but he saw things that children should never have to see. My heart goes out to the parents whose children were injured, some of whom still don't know what happened."

The father emphasized that "the trip was organized and properly arranged, with all the necessary approvals from the Education Ministry, and coordinated with everyone who needed to be involved. The children were very excited and had been looking forward to it. As we understand it, someone accidentally stepped on unexploded ordnance."

He continued, "The last time we spoke with them, they were still in the area. I believe that as soon as it becomes possible to evacuate the children who witnessed the horrific scenes but were not injured, they will be evacuated. It's not so simple to get out of there right now."