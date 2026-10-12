Religious Zionist Party Chairman and Minister Bezalel Smotrich spoke in Ofra with journalist Hagai Segal about the issue of haredi conscription and was asked about haredi rabbis who oppose the draft.

"We have appreciation for our haredi brothers, but also have arguments with them about what we don't agree on. I think the haredim are ungrateful to G-d, and we have a strong disagreement with them over the approach to the state and the redemption process. I don't understand how it is possible to be haredi today. The Zionist enterprise is successful; is there a bigger proof for the redemption than that?" Smotrich wondered.

He added, "The issue of haredi conscription is very painful. I think it won't go with force. Together with my great pain, I appreciate the haredi public for its good attributes. There are haredim who are leading the change bravely, and there will be more."

Segal challenged: "Rabbi [Dov] Lando called the state robbers." Smotrich responded: "There are also settlers who burn houses in Qusra. So should we include all settlers?"

Segal responded: "But Rabbi Lando is the leader." The minister answered: "I'm pained and sad. I do not respond to Torah sages; I will only pray that he repents."