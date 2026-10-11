Officers from the Iron Police Station seized approximately 32 kilograms of suspected counterfeit hookah tobacco, with an estimated value of 48,000 shekels, during a proactive enforcement operation at businesses within the station's jurisdiction.

The operation was conducted in cooperation with the Intellectual Property Federation and focused on identifying products suspected of being counterfeit or smuggled.

During an inspection of a store selling smoking products, officers discovered the suspicious tobacco. One of the officers explained to the store clerk the potential danger of selling products that had not undergone regulatory inspection.

"This is a danger to public safety. You're selling products here that aren't regulated. You don't know where they came from," the officer said.

At another business, officers seized dozens of beverage cans suspected of having been smuggled into Israel, with an estimated value of several hundred shekels.

During the inspection, one officer pointed out the absence of Hebrew labeling on the products.

"As you can see, there's no warning in Hebrew anywhere on the packaging, no Hebrew writing at all," the officer said.

Police stated that enforcement operations against the distribution of suspected counterfeit or smuggled products would continue in cooperation with the relevant enforcement authorities.