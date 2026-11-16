The United Kingdom has launched a public awareness campaign ahead of the implementation of a new law that will permanently prohibit tobacco sales to anyone born on or after January 1, 2009.

The measure, which takes effect on January 1, 2027, is part of the Tobacco and Vapes Act 2026, which became law on April 29. It is intended to create what the government calls the country's first "smoke-free generation."

Under the legislation, people born in 2009 or later will never be legally permitted to purchase tobacco from retailers, even after reaching adulthood. The restriction will apply to cigarettes, other tobacco products, herbal smoking products, and cigarette papers.

The government has introduced a national campaign to inform the public and businesses about the upcoming changes. The initiative includes information materials, guidance for organizations, and resources designed to increase awareness of the new restrictions.

According to the campaign website, the legislation forms part of the government's 10-Year Health Plan and is intended to prevent future generations from developing tobacco addiction.

The government describes smoking as the leading preventable cause of illness, disability, and premature death in the UK.

Enforcement of the new sales restrictions will be handled by local Trading Standards Officers, who will have the authority to issue immediate fines or prosecute retailers found violating the law.

The National Health Service (NHS) clarified that the generational sales ban does not apply to vaping products or other nicotine products. Adults aged 18 and older will remain legally permitted to purchase reusable vapes and liquid refills.

However, separate provisions of the Tobacco and Vapes Act, which took effect on October 29, 2026, prohibit the sale of vaping and nicotine products to anyone under 18. The legislation also bans adults from purchasing these products on behalf of minors, prohibits businesses from distributing them free of charge, and restricts their sale through vending machines.

The government also intends to introduce a comprehensive ban on advertising and sponsorship of vaping and nicotine products beginning June 1, 2027.

Additional measures under consideration include expanding smoke-free areas to schools, hospitals, and playgrounds, as well as introducing restrictions on vape flavors, packaging, product design, and retail displays. These measures would require further consultation and parliamentary approval.