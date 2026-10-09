Democrats chairman Yair Golan said at an event in Rishon Lezion that the Haredi population must be made productive.

"We need to transform the Haredi population from a parasitic population into a thriving and productive one," he said.

At the same event, Golan also addressed the war with Iran, stating that the elimination of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, at the beginning of the most recent war was a "mistake."

In an interview with Yossi Yehoshua at a Shishi Tarbut cultural event in Rishon Lezion, Golan said:

"I believe unequivocally that the elimination of the elder Khamenei was a mistake. Not because he didn't deserve to die, but because it does not serve the interests of the State of Israel. There is always a certain advantage to having an elderly, longtime leader. He was already 86 years old."