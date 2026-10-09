Capt. Eliav Haim Tzapalamus, a 21-year-old combat officer in the 603rd Battalion in the 7th Armored Brigade from Haifa, who fell on Thursday while performing his duties in southern Lebanon, was laid to rest on Friday.

Inbar, Eliav's girlfriend over the past five years, has trouble overcoming the tears while speaking: "My Eliav, my joy, I can't find the right words to say. How can I eulogize you? This all feels like a nightmare that I'm waiting to wake up from."

She described her pain, anger, and great love: "I am so angry. But at the same time, I'm thankful for our five years. You promised you'd look out for yourself, so why didn't you return? In two weeks you were supposed to change jobs. G-d, why did you take him?"

Heli, Eliav's mother, then took the podium to part painfully from her eldest son: "My Eliav, where do I even start? How can a mother eulogize a son? Can this only be in our country? It's unfathomable; how can we stand here and talk about you in the past tense?"

"You were the first to bring us light, laughter, and meaning; you are our oldest, the compass and role model for your siblings. And now, the house is empty, who will fill it? Our hearts are shattered; I don't believe this is happening. Eliav, send us strength."

Referring to the fallen officer endearingly as "Tzapa," Lieutenant Colonel Ran, commander of the 603rd Battalion, said of his leadership: "It's difficult to talk about you in the past tense. You were a responsible commander; you cared for all of your subordinates and men, a pleasant officer, good-looking, loved to laugh."

Lt. Col. Ran also reflected on his personal loss: "I lost a friend, the IDF lost an outstanding commander, and the people of Israel lost one of their best sons."

Preliminary details indicate that an IDF Humvee overturned earlier Thursday during an operation by 7th Brigade forces in the Litani area of southern Lebanon.

Capt. Tzapalamus was killed, and three other soldiers were lightly wounded. The wounded soldiers were evacuated to a hospital for treatment, and their families were notified.