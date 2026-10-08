The IDF announced Thursday evening that Capt. Eliav Haim Tzapalamus, 21, from Haifa, a combat officer in the 603rd Battalion of the 7th Brigade, was killed during operational activity in southern Lebanon.

Preliminary details indicate that an IDF Humvee overturned earlier Thursday during an operation by 7th Brigade forces in the Litani area of southern Lebanon.

Capt. Tzapalamus was killed and three other soldiers were lightly wounded. The wounded soldiers were evacuated to a hospital for treatment, and their families were notified.

The IDF said the incident is under investigation.