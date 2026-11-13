אקדח טעון על גוף האישה דוברות המשטרה

A loaded handgun concealed on a 20-year-old woman's body and NIS 315,000 in cash were seized Thursday during a police operation at a compound in the dispersed Azazme Bedouin communities in southern Israel.

The woman and her 21-year-old husband were arrested for questioning.

The operation involved officers from the Border Police's southern National Guard unit, southern Border Police officers and detectives from the Segev Shalom police station. It was part of a proactive search for illegal weapons and equipment.

During the search of the home, a female National Guard officer spotted a handgun concealed on the body of the young woman, who was at the scene. An examination of the weapon revealed that a loaded magazine was attached.

The officers subsequently found a box containing 9 mm ammunition.

Police continued searching the home, including the bedroom, wardrobes and the building's ceiling. During the search, they found and seized NIS 315,000 in cash.

At the end of the operation, the couple were arrested and taken to the police station for questioning.

Police stressed that they would continue proactive operations against the illegal possession of weapons to prevent their distribution and strengthen public safety.