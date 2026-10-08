תיעוד הצתת הסוכה בירושלים צילום: דוברות המשטרה

Investigators from the Lev Habira Police Station in the Jerusalem District completed their investigation on Wednesday into a 52-year-old resident of Jerusalem's Old City suspected of setting fire to a sukkah (religious tabernacle) near Agrippas Street in central Jerusalem during the Sukkot (Feast of Tabernacles) holiday.

A Prosecutor's Statement was submitted to the court on Wednesday, following the collection of substantial evidence against him and indicating the prosecutors' intention to file a severe indictment against the suspect in the coming days.

The investigation began after police received a report of a sukkah being set on fire in the center of the city.

Upon receiving the report, officers from the Lev Habira Police Station launched a series of rapid operational and investigative measures, working closely with Jerusalem District surveillance personnel. The investigation raised suspicions that the act was committed deliberately and was racially motivated.

Intelligence and operational efforts led to the identification of the suspect, who was subsequently arrested and taken for questioning.

The court thereafter extended the suspect's detention several times in order to allow investigators to complete their work.