כך טופלה שיירת ההסתה שהשתוללה בדרום צילום: דוברות המשטרה

A convoy of motorcycles and scooters, some of whose riders carried green flags of the Islamic Movement on the third anniversary of October 7, was met with a firm police response.

During an operation by officers of the Yoav Unit, a report was received about the convoy, which was traveling north from the Negev Junction. The riders traveled together in a single lane, engaging in what police described as aggressive and bullying behavior on the road.

When the forces reached the area of Ohalim Junction, they spotted the convoy and prepared to stop it. The officers set up a roadblock to stop the riders and conduct inspections.

Upon noticing the roadblock, some of the riders left the road and entered the adjacent open terrain. One of them, who was ordered to stop, ignored the officers' instructions and attempted to flee.

During the escape attempt, the rider lost control of his scooter and overturned. Yoav Unit officers reached him and placed him under arrest.

A subsequent inspection revealed that the man had been driving without a driver's license or insurance. Police also accused him of failing to obey an officer's instructions.

He was detained for further processing at the Segev Shalom police station, and the scooter he was riding was taken off the road.